Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in November

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the November 15th total of 202,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Huhtamäki Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of HOYFF opened at $34.50 on Friday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $34.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81.
Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile
