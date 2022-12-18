Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in November

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the November 15th total of 202,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Huhtamäki Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of HOYFF opened at $34.50 on Friday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $34.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81.

Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile

Huhtamäki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Findland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

