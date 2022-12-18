Humanscape Price Reaches $0.0720 on Major Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $8.11 million and $1.17 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.0720 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $881.04 or 0.05257448 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00487618 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,841.64 or 0.28891626 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

