Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Receives $355.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $355.00.

Several research firms have commented on HNTIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 280 ($3.44) to GBX 310 ($3.80) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of Hunting from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Investec raised shares of Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Hunting Price Performance

OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. Hunting has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

