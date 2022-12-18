Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 2,581 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.9% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,265. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.75.

