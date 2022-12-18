Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company to $111.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on H. Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a top pick rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.00.
Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance
Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $95.91 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 81.98 and a beta of 1.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $220,088,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after acquiring an additional 959,519 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 927,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,540,000 after purchasing an additional 648,791 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,520,000. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
