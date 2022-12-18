Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company to $111.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on H. Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a top pick rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $95.91 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 81.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $220,088,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after acquiring an additional 959,519 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 927,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,540,000 after purchasing an additional 648,791 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,520,000. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

