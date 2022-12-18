Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Ideal Power Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IPWR opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.96. Ideal Power has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideal Power

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPWR. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 213,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ideal Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $719,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideal Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

