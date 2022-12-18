IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wedbush

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wedbush to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IDYA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.57.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $810.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.98. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. On average, research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

