iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Update

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 782,300 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the November 15th total of 879,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 771,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of iMedia Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iMedia Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iMedia Brands by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,312,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 324,537 shares during the last quarter. 39.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iMedia Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMBI opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.03. iMedia Brands has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that iMedia Brands will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.