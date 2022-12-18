Immutable X (IMX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.32 Million

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2022

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $239.94 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Immutable X has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001693 BTC.
  • Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000268 BTC.
  • CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.
  • OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
  • 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $904.22 or 0.05403055 BTC.
  • Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.56 or 0.00487374 BTC.
  • Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.
  • Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
  • QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,832.69 or 0.28877135 BTC.

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

Immutable X Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.