Immutable X (IMX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.32 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $239.94 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Immutable X has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001693 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $904.22 or 0.05403055 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.56 or 0.00487374 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,832.69 or 0.28877135 BTC.
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.
