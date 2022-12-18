IndiGG (INDI) Trading 48.9% Lower This Week

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One IndiGG token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular exchanges. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $85,940.20 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IndiGG has traded 48.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

