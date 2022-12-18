Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 613,700 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the November 15th total of 733,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 108,571.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 2,322.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Price Performance

III traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 305,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $216.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.82. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

