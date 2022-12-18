Injective Protocol (INJ) Market Capitalization Tops $102.79 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $102.79 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00008427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

