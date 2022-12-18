Injective Protocol Price Tops $1.41 on Top Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00008404 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $102.66 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $863.10 or 0.05134072 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00487698 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.24 or 0.28898795 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.