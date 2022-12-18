Insider Buying: PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Acquires £20,360 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Alan Dale purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.24) per share, with a total value of £20,360 ($24,978.53).
Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 22nd, Alan Dale acquired 23 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 540 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £124.20 ($152.37).
- On Friday, October 21st, Alan Dale bought 22 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 575 ($7.05) per share, with a total value of £126.50 ($155.20).
- On Thursday, September 22nd, Alan Dale bought 20 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 611 ($7.50) per share, for a total transaction of £122.20 ($149.92).
PAY opened at GBX 483 ($5.93) on Friday. PayPoint plc has a twelve month low of GBX 480 ($5.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 700 ($8.59). The firm has a market cap of £333.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 549.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 579.37.
Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.62) price target on shares of PayPoint in a report on Friday, November 25th.
PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.
