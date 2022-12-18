Insider Selling: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Insider Sells $54,225.00 in Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $33.93 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $58.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.00.
Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $323.84 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Marcus & Millichap
Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marcus & Millichap (MMI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.