Insider Selling: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Insider Sells $54,225.00 in Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $33.93 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $58.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $323.84 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 117.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

