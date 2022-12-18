Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $79,609.60 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $79,609.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,637,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,428,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, November 29th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $77,743.75.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $197,602.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $8.43 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of -0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several brokerages have recently commented on RXRX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,921,000 after buying an additional 1,525,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,027 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,359,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,748,000 after purchasing an additional 627,724 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 690,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.