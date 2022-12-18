International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lifted by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 2.5% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,006 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Shares of IBM opened at $140.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

