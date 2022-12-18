Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Sold by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,910 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 853.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSI opened at $104.44 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $157.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.61.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

