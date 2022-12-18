Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invesco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.77.

Invesco stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 99.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

