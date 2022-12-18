Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Purchased by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 658.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 361,780 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 175.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 776,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 288,308 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 368,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

PDBC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.29. 4,515,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,891,783. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $20.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.