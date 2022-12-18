Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.5% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,792,000 after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,624,000 after purchasing an additional 78,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,230,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $274.25 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $404.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.73.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

