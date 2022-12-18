Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Boosted by Platt Investment Counsel LLC

Platt Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 12.2% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $274.25 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $404.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.73.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

