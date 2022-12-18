Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,291,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169,294 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $26,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

