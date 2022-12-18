iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $85.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

