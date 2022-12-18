iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Down 14.6% in November

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the November 15th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LDEM traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,772. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF
