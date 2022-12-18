iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Down 14.6% in November

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the November 15th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LDEM traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,772. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 306,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 170,056 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 194,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 78,516 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 37,362 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 159.9% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares during the period.

