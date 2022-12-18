iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Decreased by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,116 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.6% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $997,128,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $139,724,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $73,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,376,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,741,077. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

