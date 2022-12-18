iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares MBS ETF worth $23,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after buying an additional 7,700,196 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of MBB stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.02.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.