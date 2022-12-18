iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Holdings Reduced by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,364.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.25. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

