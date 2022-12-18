iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Wall Capital Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Wall Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,256 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.8% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after buying an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509,174 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,925 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.