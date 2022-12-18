iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,012,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,098,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,384 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,367,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 131,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. 395,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,051. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.