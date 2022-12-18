iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $215.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.81. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $298.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.