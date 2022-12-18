iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.1% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $119.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

