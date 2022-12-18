iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 4.8% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $144.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.