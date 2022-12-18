Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Down 14.2% in November

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Iteris Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. 42,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,344. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. Iteris has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $118.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. Equities analysts predict that Iteris will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the third quarter worth $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the second quarter worth $47,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the second quarter worth $53,000. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.