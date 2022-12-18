IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 1.2% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,244,000 after buying an additional 728,857 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1,186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,518,000 after buying an additional 716,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,725,000 after buying an additional 653,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 1.0 %

Paychex stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.71.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

