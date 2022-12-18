IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MPC opened at $109.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.96 and a 12-month high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

