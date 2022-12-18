IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $533,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Southern by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Southern by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,639 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Down 1.3 %

Southern stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.27. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.