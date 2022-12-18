IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $171.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.52.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

