IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,516 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.92 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

