IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 114,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $178.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.65 and a 200 day moving average of $181.35. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

