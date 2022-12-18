Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jabil also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.64-$2.04 EPS.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.83. Jabil has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $73.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jabil to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $459,320.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,280.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 393,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,156,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $459,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,280.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,813,725 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Jabil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

