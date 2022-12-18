Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jabil also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.64-$2.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jabil to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.60.

Jabil Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.83. Jabil has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $73.79.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 393,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,156,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $459,320.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,280.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 393,325 shares in the company, valued at $26,156,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,813,725 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,364,000 after buying an additional 39,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

