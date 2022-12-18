Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 130.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,947 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.59% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

