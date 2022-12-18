Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66,135.43

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $37.84 million and approximately $66,135.43 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00016632 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040710 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020250 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00219233 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02226717 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $66,287.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.