Jet Protocol Price Reaches $0.0222 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $37.67 million and $63,184.54 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02226717 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $66,287.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

