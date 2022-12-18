JOE (JOE) One Day Volume Reaches $1.09 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. JOE has a market cap of $49.48 million and $1.09 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000906 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $862.16 or 0.05139438 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00487186 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,842.38 or 0.28865985 BTC.

JOE Token Profile

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.