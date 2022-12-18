JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Price Target to 65.00

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 64.00 to 65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Ambu A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMBBY opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. Ambu A/S has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $24.77.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

