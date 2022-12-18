JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Price Target to 65.00

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 64.00 to 65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Ambu A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AMBBY opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. Ambu A/S has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $24.77.
About Ambu A/S
