JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Price Target to GBX 140

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ferrexpo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Ferrexpo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.42.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

