JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.36.
TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of TIXT opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
