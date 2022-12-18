JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.36.

Shares of TIXT opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 118.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,383,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,444,000 after buying an additional 1,291,469 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after acquiring an additional 699,567 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,118,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,253,000 after acquiring an additional 589,026 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 35.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,615,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,544,000 after acquiring an additional 421,615 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,845,000. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

