JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,970,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the November 15th total of 24,330,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $129.29. 21,133,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,897,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $2,455,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 82,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

